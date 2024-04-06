AANES: Turkish attacks on Syrian Kurdistan are war crimes

The Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria (AANES) issued a statement stating that, considering the stability in North and East Syria, the Turkish government's attack on this region is a war crime, and it also emphasizes that AANES will pursue the goals of the region by all available means.

According to Hawar News Agency, AANES issued a statement regarding the military operations of the Turkish army and ISIS cells.

AANES stated in its statement that the Turkish government once again tries to defeat itself with the aim of targeting the region, whether in Turkey or abroad, and concealing it.

The self-administration further mentioned that the objective of targeting the region and its residents is a war crime, especially since good stability has been achieved in the region through the operations of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and internal security (Asayish) against ISIS and its supporters.

This administration also stated that specifically the forces of ISIS sympathizers have the support of the Turkish government and occasionally attack the region.

AANES condemned the Turkish actions against the region and stated that Turkey is trying in every way to undermine the region's stability to pave the way for the emergence of ISIS cells and opposing forces in the region with the aim of disrupting this stability.

AANES also called on forces seeking stability in the region and protection of its interests to take a clear and explicit stance against the Turkish government's attacks. The self-administration emphasizes that its warnings against the ISIS threat were accurate and can target it in Mosul, which is a product of a radical idea and appears to be primarily supported in the region by the Turkish government.

These administrations say that the recent movements and attacks by ISIS are dangerous, and therefore the international community should cooperate with AANES to develop strategies for the destruction of terrorism resources.

Finally, AANES promised to protect the resources of the people and structures of the region by any means necessary and to ensure stability in the region and fulfill the people's hope for democracy, justice, and equality.