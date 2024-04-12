Iranian, Iraqi foreign ministers discuss ties in phone call

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian held a phone conversation with his Iraqi counterpart Fuad Hussein on Wednesday night, Mehr News Agency reported.

During the phone conversation, the two sides extended felicitations to each other on the occasion of the Eid al-Fitr.

Amir-Abdollahian also offered condolences to Hussein over the death of his wife.

Referring to the strategic relations between Tehran and Baghdad, the parties called for expanding and deepening the bilateral relations and regional and international cooperation as much as possible.