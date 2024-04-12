Iran, Turkey FMs discuss Israeli attack on Iran's consulate

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan discussed the issues related to the bilateral relations between Tehran and Ankara during the phone conversation.

The two Iranian and Turkish top diplomats also conferred on regional developments, especially the developments in Palestine and the ongoing Israeli war in the besieged Gaza Strip.

The consequences of the Zionist regime's missile attack on the consular section of the Islamic Republic of Iran's embassy in Damascus was another topic discussed by Amir-Abdollahian and Fidan.

The Israeli regime attacked Iran's consulate in the Syrian capital of Damascus on April 1st. The Israeli aggression led to the destruction of the entire building and the martyrdom and injury of the entire people inside it.

Seven of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) military advisors were martyred following the Israeli attack on Iran's consulate in Damascus on Monday, IRGC said in a statement.

Reacting to the Israeli aggression, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Nasser Kan'ani on Monday night said that the Islamic Republic of Iran, while reserving its rights to take countermeasures, decides on the type of reaction and punishment of the aggressor.