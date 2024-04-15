Iran, Russia FMs hold phone call after Tehran operation on Israel

According to Mehr News Agency this limited action is aimed at deterring, punishing and warning the Zionist regime, he said, adding that if this regime takes a new action against the Islamic Republic of Iran, it will definitely face a very strong response.

Hailing the position of Russia regarding the legitimate action of Iran, he attached importance to the role of Russia in ending the crimes of the Zionist regime in the ongoing genocide in Gaza and the continuation of the aggression against Palestine and preventing the escalation of tension in the region as important.

Russian Foreign Minister, Sergey Lavrov said for his part, "We had no doubt that Iran will respond to the Israeli regime's attack on Iran's embassy, ​​and we believe that the process of carrying out this action was based on a responsible and restrained response.