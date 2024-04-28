New European war against Kurdish activists in Turkey

The pursuit of Kurdish opponents in Europe, at least in countries like Germany, England, Belgium, Greece, and France, is being taken seriously.

These actions have intensified following the two-year delay in Sweden's NATO membership by the government of Recep Tayyip Erdogan, citing the extensive activities of Kurdish opponents in these countries.

Recently, France extradited three Kurds residing in the country on charges of PKK membership or supporting this opposition group that Ankara and Western countries have declared as a terrorist group.

Eight more Kurds residing in France were also detained. In addition to these detentions, there have been reports of killings of Kurdish opponents in France and the unresolved or partially resolved cases of killings of Kurds living in France. Furthermore, the Belgian police raided the offices of two media outlets, Kurd News and Sterk TV. The raid on the Kurdish media offices in Belgium coincided with the 126th anniversary of the first Kurdish-language newspaper publication.

These networks mainly focus on covering developments in Kurdish regions of Turkey with a critical approach.

Similar measures have been taken in Germany to control protests by Kurdish opponents of Turkey in the country, and displaying symbols of the PKK and Syrian Kurdish political and military groups has also been banned.

In the past year, the British government has also taken similar actions, including detaining some Kurdish activists and even addressing issues related to Kurds within the country.