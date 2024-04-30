US remains silent on how to protect gas fields in Kurdistan Region

The drone attack on the Kormor gas field in the Kurdistan Region three days ago, which plays a significant role in supplying energy to the power plants in the Kurdistan Region, has triggered various reactions. The United States has invested $250 million in the development of this gas field, and some Washington officials, including the US Ambassador to Iraq and some foreign officials, have condemned this attack and called for the arrest and prosecution of those responsible.

Vedant Patel, the spokesperson for the US State Department, condemned this attack once again in a weekly interview with reporters last night, but remained silent when asked by some reporters about the potential factors behind this attack.

In response to the insistence of some reporters on how to protect this gas field, the spokesperson for the US State Department stated that apart from condemning these attacks, they have nothing more to say.

Iraqi Kurdish authorities have repeatedly asked the US government to deploy missile defense systems in the Kurdistan Region to prevent missile and drone attacks.

According to Forbes magazine and the Carnegie Institute, the US has deployed Patriot missile defense systems in the Kurdistan Region twice, but it is likely that the purpose of using these systems was solely to defend American soldiers. The US and the Kurdistan Region have declared each other allies multiple times.