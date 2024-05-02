PUK says will not accept further delay of Kurdistan Region elections

The Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) insists it supports the holding of the process if the rights of the minorities are guaranteed.

The Kurdistan Region is set to hold parliamentary elections on June 10, with a nearly two-year delay, after multiple postponements caused by disputes between political parties and pending legal cases related to the electoral process.

According to Rudaw the PUK politburo held a meeting on Wednesday, stating that it would not accept further postponement of the polls.

“We condemn any unilateral attempts and the claims about the agreement of parties to postpone Kurdistan’s parliamentary elections which are set to take place on June 10,” the statement read.

It added that the current cabinet of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG), which they are part of, is already in a caretaking status, warning that any further delay of the elections will cast "serious" doubt on the legitimacy of the government.

PUK also threatened to take legal measures to make sure the elections are held on time.

Iraq's Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC), which is responsible for holding the process, has suspended preparations for the upcoming parliamentary elections in the Kurdistan Region, multiple sources told Rudaw on Wednesday.

Washington said it would not protest another delay of the polls.

"We understand that IHEC may require some delay in order to implement some of the changes that the parties are negotiating," a US State Department spokesperson told Rudaw via an email.

"We think an agreement between the parties is essential and do not object to a short delay if that is required to reach an agreement," added the spokesperson.

In mid-March, the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) announced that it would not take part in the Region’s polls on June 10, labelling the elections “illegal” and “unconstitutional” following the Iraqi Federal Supreme Court’s ruling to eliminate minority quota seats.

The KDP reiterated in a statement on Wednesday that it has always supported holding elections “but only if the determination of the people of Kurdistan is preserved” and the rights of the ethnic and religious minorities are protected.

Most Christian and Turkmen political parties have joined the KDP in boycotting the elections, demanding the restoration of the quota seats.