ISIS kills 13 government-affiliated militants in Syrian Desert

The ISIS militants attacked three sites in the Syrian Desert and killed 13 members of the National Defense Forces (NDF), North Press News Agency reported.

The sites that were attacked are located between the town of al-Sukhnah and the village of al-Kawn that are within the administrative borders of Homs Governorate.

Large areas of the Syrian Desert are controlled by Iranian-backed militias and the government forces. The areas frequently witness intensive operations and attacks by ISIS sleeper cells.

The NDF is a military formation that was founded by the Syrian government and fought along with it during the years of war.