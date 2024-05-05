Veteran journalist Celal noted for exposing Kurdish rights violations dies at 68

Baslangic, a courageous journalist noted for his critical coverage of Kurdish human rights violations, has passed away aged 68.

He died on 3 May in a Cologne hospital following an extended battle with cancer. His reporting in the 1990s highlighted severe abuses, notably his 1989 exposé on the mistreatment of villagers in Yesilyurt, which had profound implications.

Born in Istanbul in 1956, Baslangic’s journalistic journey began in 1975. Over the decades, he worked at major Turkish newspapers and became a significant voice in journalism, authoring several books and advocating fiercely for press freedom. His legacy includes groundbreaking revelations and staunch resistance against governmental pressures, which intensified after the 2016 coup attempt in Turkey, eventually leading him to seek safety in Germany.

Despite relocating, Baslangic continued to face threats, including a 2019 imprisonment sentence and an assassination warning in 2021, underscoring the risks he endured for his reporting. His commitment to journalism persisted until his death, leaving a legacy celebrated by many, including his wife, journalist Ayse Yildirim, and his colleagues. His life’s work remains a testament to the power of the press in challenging injustice.