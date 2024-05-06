PUK leader Talabani reviews national issues in Baghdad

According to a statement released by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), the two sides met in Baghdad to discuss measures taken by the Iraqi government to achieve comprehensive development and move on with administrative and economic reforms in line with the government’s objectives.

Both sides emphasized the significance of preserving communication between political forces and carrying on constructive dialogues, as this is the most effective way to turn all challenges into opportunities that benefit all Iraqis, Iraqi News reported.

Talabani held a separate meeting on the same day with the leader of the Progress Party, Mohamed Al-Halbousi, where they highlighted the need to elect a new speaker of parliament in accordance with election procedures, according to a statement issued by Al-Halbousi’s press office.

The meeting between the two leaders addressed the latest political developments in Iraq as well as the elections in the Kurdistan region of Iraq.

In line with political agreements, Al-Halbousi and Talabani also discussed electing a new speaker of the Iraqi parliament.

The two parties emphasized the need to boost cooperation between political forces to reach political stability in both Baghdad and Erbil.