All Kurdish parties in Iraq support peace between Turkey and the PKK- report

Jurgen Klute, a German politician, and Ogmundur Jónasson, an Icelandic politician, reported from their meeting with Iraqi Kurdish parties at the suggestion of the Kurdish Union Congress in Europe. They state that in their meeting with Kurdish political leaders, they inquired about their position on the resumption and successful outcome of the peace process between the Turkish government and the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK).

These two European politicians emphasized in their report that despite existing differences among Iraqi Kurdish parties, all of them support the resumption of talks between the Turkish government and the PKK for achieving sustainable peace.

According to the report of these two European politicians, almost all Iraqi Kurdish parties are familiar with the role of Abdullah Ocalan, the imprisoned leader of the PKK, in the peace negotiations and advocate for his freedom as well as the release of all Kurdish political prisoners and media activists in Turkey.

They also mentioned the positions of the two parties, the Kurdish Union Congress and the Kurdistan Democratic Party in Iraq, regarding Turkey's aggressive actions against the PKK and the PKK's retaliatory response, especially in the Kurdistan Region, stating that these two parties are not in favor of escalating confrontation with Turkey due to the need to maintain economic stability in the region.