Iraqi PM Sudani extends condolences to Iran's Supreme Leader on President Raisi's tragic passing

“With great sorrow and profound sadness, we received the news of the tragic helicopter crash in northern Iran that claimed the lives of the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Ebrahim Raisi, the Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, and their companions.”

PM Al-Sudani continued, “We extend our deepest condolences and sympathy to the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic, Sayyid Ali Khamenei, and to the Iranian government and people. We pray to Allah to have mercy on the departed souls and grant their families and loved ones patience and solace. Indeed, we belong to Allah, and indeed, to Him, we shall return.”

Earlier today, Iranian state television announced the death of President Raisi, Foreign Minister Amir-Abdollahian, and others aboard the helicopter that crashed in northwest Iran.

The Iranian President was returning from the inauguration ceremony of a joint border dam with Azerbaijan, where he had met Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev earlier on Sunday.