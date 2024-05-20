Pakistan President, PM express deep grief over death of Iranian President Raisi

In their separate statements, the President and the prime minister extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families of the Iranian President, the Foreign Minister, and others who lost their lives in the accident.

President Asif Ali Zardari paid tribute to President Raisi’s dedicated services to the Muslim Ummah, highlighting his steadfast advocacy for the unity of Muslim Ummah.

He emphasized that the Islamic World has lost a remarkable leader who always supported Muslim cause and deeply felt the sufferings of the Muslims globally, particularly the Palestinian and Kashmiri people.

He said Pakistan mourns the loss of a great friend. Recalling his recent visit to Pakistan, he said the Iranian President always had a special place for Pakistan and its people.

President Zardari described Raisi’s passing as a great loss not only for Iran but for the entire Muslim Ummah.

He said President Raisi will be dearly missed and fondly remembered in Iran, Pakistan, and the Islamic World for his efforts to enhance relations with regional and Islamic countries.

In a post on his X handle, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said both the Iranian President and the Foreign Minister were good friends of Pakistan.

He said Pakistan will observe a day of mourning and the flag will fly at half-mast as a mark of respect for President Raisi and his companions and in solidarity with the Iranian people.

Shehbaz Sharif said the great Iranian nation will overcome this tragedy with customary courage.