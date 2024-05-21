21 May 2024 - 19:09

Turkey Deputy President and Minister of Foreign Affairs will attend in Iran funeral ceremony

Juddet Yilmaz, the Deputy President, and Hakan Fidan, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkey, will travel to Iran to participate in the funeral ceremony of the Iranian president.

The official news agency of the Turkish government daid Yilmaz, the Deputy President, and Hakan Fidan, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkey, will participate in the funeral ceremony of the late Iranian President, Ebrahim Raisi, and his companions. 

The funeral ceremony of President Raisi, Hossein Amirabdollahian, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, and other officials who lost their lives in the tragic plane crash along with Mr. Raisi, will be held tomorrow in Tehran, the capital of Iran. 

