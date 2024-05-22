Iraqi PM and Kurdistan Region President and PM to attend in the funeral ceremony of the Iranian President

Mohammed Shia' al-Sudani will arrive in Tehran on Wednesday, May 22, to participate in the funeral ceremony of the late Iranian President Ibrahim Raisi and his companions.

On the other hand, Kurdish media outlets reported that Nechirvan Barzani, the President of the Kurdistan Region, and Masrour Barzani, the region's Prime Minister, will also travel to Tehran to participate in the funeral ceremony of the late President.

The funeral ceremony of President Ibrahim brahim Raisi, who lost his life along with Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian and their delegation in a helicopter crash in the forested area of Varzegan in East Azerbaijan province, will be held today in Tehran.