Kurdistan Region high-level officials pay respect to late Iranian president and his companions in Tehran

The Kurdistan Region officials arrived in Tehran via Mehrabad Airport in Wednesday afternoon and were formally welcomed by Iranian officials.

During the official reception of Nechirvan Barzani and the accompanying high-ranking delegation, Engineer Hassan Danaifar, the former Iranian Ambassador to Iraq, Mohammad Ali Bak, the Assistant Minister and Director General of the Persian Gulf Department at the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Salam Aref Rashidi, the Deputy Representative of the Kurdistan Regional Government, as well as a representative of the Kurdistan Democratic Party in Iran, and several other Iranian officials were present.

Nechirvan Barzani, Masrour Barzani, and Qubad Talabani expressed their condolences and sympathy to the Iranian authorities by reciting prayers over the body of the late Iranian President and his companions.

Nechirvan Barzani, the President of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, had traveled to Iran two weeks ago in an official visit with a high-ranking delegation from the Kurdistan Region, where they met with the late President Ibrahim brahim Raisi and the late Dr. Hossein Amirabdollahian, the Iranian Foreign Minister.

The Kurdish officials had officially invited these high-ranking Iranian officials to visit Erbil in the Kurdistan Region, but unfortunately, the trip was not in the fate of the Iranian top officials.