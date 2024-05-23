23 May 2024 - 08:43

Kurdistan Region high-level officials pay respect to late Iranian president and his companions in Tehran

Kurdistan Region high-level officials pay respect to late Iranian president and his companions in Tehran

Nechirvan Barzani, the President of the Kurdistan Region, Masrour Barzani, the Prime Minister, Qubad Talabani, the Deputy Prime Minister, and a number of high-ranking officials of the Kurdistan Region, including Mustafa Said Qadir, the Deputy President of the Kurdistan Region, Ribar Ahmed, the Minister of Interior of the Kurdistan Region, Abdullah Akrayi, the Advisor to the President of the Kurdistan Region on Iranian Affairs, participated in the funeral ceremony of the late Iranian President and his companions to pay their respects.

The Kurdistan Region officials arrived in Tehran via Mehrabad Airport in Wednesday afternoon and were formally welcomed by Iranian officials. 

During the official reception of Nechirvan Barzani and the accompanying high-ranking delegation, Engineer Hassan Danaifar, the former Iranian Ambassador to Iraq, Mohammad Ali Bak, the Assistant Minister and Director General of the Persian Gulf Department at the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Salam Aref Rashidi, the Deputy Representative of the Kurdistan Regional Government, as well as a representative of the Kurdistan Democratic Party in Iran, and several other Iranian officials were present. 

Nechirvan Barzani, Masrour Barzani, and Qubad Talabani expressed their condolences and sympathy to the Iranian authorities by reciting prayers over the body of the late Iranian President and his companions.

Nechirvan Barzani, the President of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, had traveled to Iran two weeks ago in an official visit with a high-ranking delegation from the Kurdistan Region, where they met with the late President Ibrahim brahim Raisi and the late Dr. Hossein Amirabdollahian, the Iranian Foreign Minister. 

The Kurdish officials had officially invited these high-ranking Iranian officials to visit Erbil in the Kurdistan Region, but unfortunately, the trip was not in the fate of the Iranian top officials.

News Code 159585

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
captcha