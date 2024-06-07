Iranian delegation meets Nechirvan Barzani in Erbil

Nechirvan Barzani, the President of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, welcomed the delegation from the Islamic Republic of Iran, which included governors of some bordering provinces and some representatives of the Iranian Parliament.

The meeting was held in Erbil on Thursday June 6.

In this meeting, both sides expressed satisfaction with the high level of relations between the Kurdistan Region and the Islamic Republic of Iran, emphasizing the expansion of trade and transportation activities at the common borders.

They also discussed several proposals for increasing direct flight routes and expanding cooperation in the fields of medicine and tourism, along with the opening of a free trade zone for further discussion and exchange of views.

Highlighting the numerous commonalities between the Kurdistan Region and the Islamic Republic of Iran, both sides expressed a desire to strengthen relations and mutual cooperation.

In another part of the meeting, the delegation from the Islamic Republic of Iran thanked and appreciated the officials of the Kurdistan Region for their cooperation and facilitation of travel for Iranian mourners traveling to southern Iraq through the Kurdistan Region.

In this meeting, some officials from the Kurdistan Region were present, including Ribar Ahmad, Minister of Interior of the Kurdistan Region, Fuad Hareeri, Chief of Staff of the Presidency of the Kurdistan Region, Omid Khoshnaw, Governor of Erbil, Falah Mustafa, Chief of Staff to the President of the Kurdistan Region, Abdullah Akrayi, Advisor to the President of the Kurdistan Region on Iranian Affairs, Nasrallah Rashnoudi, Iranian Consul General in Erbil, and Mohammad Mahmoudian, Iranian Consul General in Sulaimani.