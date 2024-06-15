Iran seeking closer ties with KRG: caretaker FM

In comments at a joint press conference with Prime Minister of Iraqi Kurdistan Region Masrour Barzani, held in Erbil, Ali Baqeri said Iran and its “friends in Iraq and the KRG” believe that regional stability and security hinges on bilateral and multilateral cooperation.

Pointing to the “bright prospect” for economic cooperation between Iran and the Kurdistan Region, Baqeri described economic interaction as prerequisite for regional stability.

He said the talks with the KRG prime minister have revolved around the removal of obstacles to cooperation between Tehran and Erbil.

Highlighting the brotherly and deep-rooted relations between the two neighbors, the caretaker foreign minister said such inseparable bonds have contributed to stability and calm in the region.

He also warned against the hostile attempts at disrupting regional peace and stability, noting that the vigilance of the Iranian and Iraqi officials will foil the enemies’ plots, Tasnim News Agency reported.

For his part, Barzani said discussions have been held on the region’s security problems and the ways to strengthen its political stability.

He also hailed the “very good meeting” on the promotion of economic relations between the Kurdistan Region and Iran.

In a meeting with President of the Iraqi Kurdistan Region Nechervan Barzani in Tehran on May 6, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei highlighted the strong bonds between Iran and the Kurdish communities.

Highlighting the close bonds between the people of Iran and the Kurds, the Leader said, “We consider the relations between us and the Kurdish community –be it in Iran or in Iraq- to be closer than those with any other nation.”