Party leader praises Nechirvan Barzani's Iran visit

In an interview with Voice of America's Kurdish service, Mahmood, popularly known as "Kaka Hama," said Barzani's trip had "melted the ice" in relations that had cooled between Iran and the Kurdistan Region.

"Meeting the Supreme Leader of Iran is not an easy task for leaders from many other countries, yet we saw the warm reception given to President Nechirvan Barzani by Ayatollah Ali Khamenei," Kaka Hama remarked.

He stressed that both Kurdistan and Iran "now believe they need each other."

Barzani's official visit in early May included meetings with Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, late President Ayatollah Ibrahim Raisi, Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, and other high-ranking officials.

During his discussion with the Iranian supreme leader, Barzani expressed Kurdistan's readiness and desire to strengthen relations with Iran in all sectors.