US reinforces military base in Syria Kurdistan

Local sources reported that a convoy of 40 US military vehicles entered the region through the al-Walid border crossing between Iraq and Syria.

According to Anadolu News Agency the convoy, consisting of military vehicles loaded with fuel tankers, medical supplies, and ammunition, arrived at the military base in the village of Kasrek in Hasaka.

Earlier on April 24, the US military had sent another reinforcement of 40 vehicles to its bases in the region.

The US has evacuated its bases in the region and settled around the oil fields after Turkey's Peace Spring Operation began in October 2019 in oreder to prevent the formation of a terror corridor.

US forces are present in many bases and military points in the regions under the control of the Kurds.

Washington frequently sends reinforcements to its military bases and points in the oil fields in the region.