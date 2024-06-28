Selahaddin Demirtas publishes new novel

Selahaddin Demirtas, the imprisoned Kurdish politician and writer, has written a new novel in collaboration with Yigit Bener, a prominent writer and translator. Demirtas's new novel, "Duet in the Limbo," has been published by Dip Note Publications and will soon be available in bookstores.

It is worth noting that Yigit Bener, who collaborated on Demirtas's new novel, is one of Turkey's prominent writers and translators. He has published works in the genres of novels, short stories, and children's books. He has also translated many famous literary works from French into Turkish, including the most prominent one, "Journey to the End of Night" by Louis-Ferdinand Céline.