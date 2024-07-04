Massoud Barzani, Iraqi PM Sudani hold constructive talks in Baghdad

During the meeting, a joint statement was issued describing Barzani's visit as "significant," with Al-Sudani stating, "We conducted a constructive and purposeful dialogue on various domestic issues and Regional conditions."

In response, Barzani expressed his satisfaction with the meeting, stating, "I am very pleased to meet the Prime Minister."

He added, "My visit to Baghdad aims to enhance the efforts made by the Prime Minister, which have led to a real breakthrough between the federal government and the Kurdistan Regional Government."

Barzani continued, "Our dialogue was constructive regarding both domestic and Regional situations, and our viewpoints were aligned."

Masoud Barzani arrived in Baghdad early Wednesday morning and was received by Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein, Planning Minister Mohammed Tameem, Defense Minister Thabit al-Abbasi, Labor and Social Affairs Minister Ahmed al-Asadi, Minister of Reconstruction and Public Municipalities Bankin Rekan, along with several other government officials and military leaders at Baghdad International Airport.

Earlier in the day, Barzani's office announced that his visit to Baghdad aims to conduct a series of meetings with official bodies and Iraqi political factions, seeking to engage with political leadership.