Second round of Iranian presidential elections begin across the country, including Kurdish regions

According to the Kurdistan Election Headquarters, 25,000 executive, security, and supervisory personnel in 1,296 fixed and mobile polling stations in Kurdistan province are carrying out the process of holding the second round of the fourteenth presidential elections.

31 executive committees are active in the centers of counties and districts in Kurdistan, and 10 governorates and 21 districts, as centers of electoral districts, are responsible for supporting, guiding, and implementing the election processes. According to the announcement of the National Election Headquarters, in the first round of these elections, Masoud Pezeshkian received 10,415,991 votes and his rival Saeed Jalili received 9,473,298 votes.

Since none of the candidates managed to achieve an absolute majority in the first round, the election has been extended to a second round.