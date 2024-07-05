Magazine warns against possible Turkey attack on Iraq, Syria kurdish regions

In recent years, the Turkish army has carried out numerous military operations in territories controlled by Kurdish forces in Iraq and Syria.

Ankara specifically conducted two military operations to expel Kurdish forces from northern Syria in 2018 and 2019. Additionally, Turkey has conducted numerous airstrikes in various regions of the Kurdish region, especially in the north and near the Turkish border in the past three years.

In its report on the ongoing conflict between Turkey, the PKK, and Kurdish forces in Syria, Green Left stated that existing evidence suggests that the tension between Turkey and the Kurds has entered a new phase, raising the possibility of a fresh war against Kurdish forces in Iraq and Syria.

The magazine claims that Turkey has not hidden its intention to gain complete control over the Gare Mountain in the Dohuk Province, alleging that with the occupation of this mountainous region, approximately 75% of the Dohuk Province in the Kurdish region of Iraq will fall under Turkish military control. Green Left also reported that Turkey has recently established six new military bases and posts in the Kurdish region of Iraq, deploying 1,000 additional soldiers to the Kurdish region.

Furthermore, Green Left warned about Turkish airstrikes targeting areas under Syrian Kurdish control, which have resumed after a short hiatus, citing reports from Syrian human rights monitors. The magazine also reported the complete destruction of a Christian-populated village in the Dohuk Province in recent Turkish artillery attacks, under the pretext of combating the PKK.

Green Left describes Turkey's inclination to engage in a simultaneous ceasefire with the Syrian government as a new wave of attacks against the Kurds in Iraq and Syria begins, suggesting that it is not a coincidence but rather part of Turkey's plan to counter the Kurds, especially in Syria.