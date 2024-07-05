Adel Bakhwan: Nechirvan Barzani fundamentally resolved Erbil-Baghdad issues in Iran

According to Rudaw, Adel Bakhwan stated that Masoud Barzani's visit to Baghdad will have numerous benefits for the people. Economically, employees' salaries will be directly deposited into their accounts without making headlines. Additionally, security threats against the Kurdistan Region will no longer exist, leading to a brighter future for the people.

Bakhwan emphasized the importance and historical significance of this visit, given Masoud Barzani's 50 years of experience in negotiations with Iraq. He asserted that the major differences between the Kurdistan Region and Baghdad, which prompted Barzani's trip, have now been fundamentally addressed, leading to a general consensus on the historical nature and significance of this visit. Bakhwan further stated that the Kurdistan Region President's trip to Iran resolved the issues between Erbil and Baghdad. He added that the meeting between Nechirvan Barzani and Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei lasted for 50 minutes.

In contrast, leaders from other countries, such as Vladimir Putin (President of Russia), only met with Khamenei for 20 minutes. Barzani resolved all matters during his time in Tehran.The trip Bakhwan refers to was the Kurdistan Region President's two-day visit to Iran in May, this year, during which he met with top Iranian officials.

Commenting on relations between Erbil and Baghdad after Masoud Barzani's visit, Bakhwan asserted that the Kurds must have a strong presence in Baghdad and play a constructive and influential role. He mentioned that international support is available for the Kurds to have a powerful presence in Baghdad.

He further added that Iraq will face crucial elections next year. The deep rift between Shia parties necessitates a change in Kurdish tactics. Instead of aligning with one Shia party against another, they should act as a unifying force for Shia and Sunni communities. On Wednesday, July 4, 2024, Masoud Barzani arrived in Baghdad, where he was received by Fuad Hussein, Iraq's Foreign Minister, and other government officials.

He began his meetings with a visit to Mohammed Shia'a Al-Sudani, Prime Minister of Iraq.

Barzani also met with several leaders and most ambassadors to Iraq. In the afternoon, he participated in a Coordination Framework meeting, stating that a positive environment for resolving issues has been created in Iraqi politics.