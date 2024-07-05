Masoud Barzani say a positive atmosphere has emerged in Iraq's politics

According to Kurdistan24, on Thursday, July 4th, during his second day in Baghdad, Masoud Barzani received a delegation consisting of eight ambassadors and representatives of Arab countries in Iraq. Based on a statement released by Barzani's headquarters, the KDP leader provided a brief overview of the political situation in Iraq, explaining the purpose and motivation behind his trip to Baghdad and his meetings with political factions.

He stated, "A positive atmosphere has emerged in Iraq's political landscape, and based on this, we can reach favorable outcomes in resolving issues, removing obstacles, and easing tensions. This will positively impact the stability of Iraq and the region." Masoud Barzani also highlighted the presence of international coalition forces in Iraq, stating, "It is necessary to make a decision about this issue within the framework of a national agreement and by considering the interests of Iraq and the region."

The ambassadors and representatives of the Arab countries expressed their hope that Masoud Barzani's trip to Baghdad would bring about prosperity and stability for Iraq.

They emphasized their countries' support for strengthening security, stability, and the well-being of Iraqi citizens, as well as resolving political issues in the country. Attending the meeting were ambassadors and representatives from Kuwait, Qatar, Egypt, Bahrain, Oman, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates.