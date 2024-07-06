Syrian Democratic Council calls for a national congress by Syrian people and political forces

In a written statement published by the Hawar news agency, the SDC addressed the Turkish government's efforts to restore relations with the Damascus regime and recent events in Turkish-occupied areas of Syria.

The statement commends the Syrian people's resistance against injustice, oppression, and racism. It states, "The legitimate demands and aspirations of the Syrian people are the foundation of the SDC's struggle and political activities. The Turkish government's attempt to restore relations with Damascus at the expense of the interests, hopes, and sacrifices of the Syrian people, and its use of some Syrians for its projects, shows that Syrian freedom lies in unity, cooperation, and overcoming internal crises."

The statement goes on to address recent events in northern Syria and Turkey's racist policies against Syrian refugees. It states, "The unfolding events are evidence that only the Syrian people themselves can support and unite with each other. We welcome all Syrian people who are striving for security and peace. We welcome any political force that strives for independence and non-dependence. In our view, national dialogue is the only way to overcome the pain of the Syrian people."

In conclusion, the SDC calls on Syrian political forces to take responsibility for the fate of the Syrian people and country. It also calls on all Syrian people, especially its political forces, to hold a national congress as the foundation for saving and liberating Syria.