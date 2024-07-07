Syrian President Bashar al-Assad extended his congratulations to Iran's newly elected President Masoud Pezeshkian

He emphasized the importance of continued cooperation between Syria and Iran, highlighting the shared path of "resistance" in safeguarding the interests and dignity of both nations.

Pezeshkian emerged victorious in a tight runoff election, securing over 16 million votes against Saeed Jalili, who garnered over 13 million votes.

This election followed the unexpected martyrdom of late President Ibrahim Ibrahim Raisi and his foreign minister in a helicopter crash, leading to a snap election.

Pezeshkian initially competed against five candidates in the first round, winning the most votes but not a majority, which necessitated a second round of voting.