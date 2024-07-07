Iraqi President congratulates Pezeshkian on Iran's presidential election win

In a message to Pezeshkian, Rashid expressed his hope for the strengthening of bilateral relations between Tehran and Baghdad, working together to secure the interests of both neighboring states.

Rashid also extended his congratulations on the successful conduct of the Iranian presidential election, stating his hope for Pezeshkian's success in his new role as President of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Pezeshkian secured victory in a tight runoff, winning with over 16 million votes against former nuclear negotiator Saeed Jalili, who received over 13 million votes. The runoff election was necessitated by the death of President Ibrahim Raisi and his foreign minister in a helicopter crash, prompting a snap election.

Pezeshkian had initially competed against five candidates in the first round, securing the most votes but failing to reach a majority, thus triggering the runoff.