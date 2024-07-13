Erdogan asks FM Fidan to meet with Syria's Assad to begin normalisation process

Erdogan made this announcement at a NATO summit in Washington D.C., but the specific timing of the meeting between Fidan and Assad remains unknown.

This decision marks a significant shift in Turkey's policy toward Syria.

Turkey had severed ties with Damascus in 2011 after the Syrian developments, which eventually escalated into a civil war.

Turkey has been a key supporter of Syrian rebel groups and has maintained a military presence in northern Syria since 2016, conducting several cross-border operations against Kurdish militias. Erdogan continues to consider these groups as terrorist organizations and has threatened further military action in northern Syria.

However, Erdogan's decision to engage with Assad comes amid a broader regional trend of countries mending ties with the Syrian government, including Saudi Arabia and other Gulf states.

Assad has insisted that Turkey withdraw its troops from northern Syria before restoring relations. It remains to be seen whether Erdogan's initiative will lead to a genuine reconciliation or face obstacles due to ongoing tensions and conflicting interests.