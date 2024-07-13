Iraqi FM says Baghdad will host Syrian-Turkish talks soon

Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein announced on Thursday that Baghdad will host a meeting between Syrian and Turkish officials in the coming days.

Hussein emphasized that Iraq's decision to mediate is independent and driven by its commitment to regional security and stability.

He added that he met with his Turkish counterpart, Hakan Fidan, in Washington on Wednesday to arrange the meeting.

He told Alhurra that he believes a peaceful resolution through dialogue is crucial for the region's wellbeing.

The Iraqi minister also stressed that the presence of Turkish troops in Iraq, linked to the fight against the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), is a matter of concern and will be discussed in upcoming meetings with Turkish officials.

Iraq advocates for peaceful solutions and hopes to apply a similar approach to the PKK issue as it did with Iran regarding armed opposition groups.

Hussein denied reports that Hamas leaders are planning to relocate to Iraq and reiterated Iraq's ongoing cooperation with NATO, particularly in training Iraqi security forces.

He also discussed Iraq's financial challenges and the need for cooperation with the US Treasury to address issues related to the Central Bank and Finance Ministry.