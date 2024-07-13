Erdogan again claims PKK and YPG have no connection to Kurds

Erdogan, in his remarks, claiming that Kurdish fighters in Iraqi Kurdistan and Syria have no connection to the Kurds, said that Turkey will never allow the formation of a "terrorist state" (Kurdish state) in the region. He said Turkey will intervene militarily inside the country and beyond its borders whenever necessary to control the situation.

NATO should support Turkey, not the Kurdish forces

Erdogan stayed in the interview with that one of Turkey's concerns is the fight against terrorism, adding: "We are a NATO member country. Threats against our national security are threats to all NATO countries, especially the United States. However, the support of the US and some of our allies in NATO to the terrorist organizations PKK/PYD/YPG and FETO, threatens our security, which is against the principles of NATO. We have expressed our concerns about the arms and other support given to these organizations in every possible way. We want the support of our NATO allies in the fight against these organizations, however, we do not get a clear answer."

He said that they always maintain honesty in their relations with Biden and strive to develop friendly relations (between the two countries), saying: "Turkey and the United States are two allies with long-standing relations. We have deep relations and we intend to develop these relations."

We support the Kurds, America supports terrorists!

Erdogan, in another part of his remarks, in response to the question of what Turkey's perspective is on resolving the Syrian crisis and the continuation of America's military presence in the region, said: "We are a nation that has been most affected by the conflicts in our neighboring country Syria. America supports terrorists in Syria, not Kurds. We support the Kurds of Syria and protect their rights. The terrorist organization PKK/PYD/YPG, under the name of the Syrian Democratic Forces, carries out terrorist acts in the region. This organization particularly suppresses the Kurds of Syria. These terrorists, supported by America, threaten the Kurds, Arabs, and Turkmens of the region and expel them from their lands."

It is Turkey that is truly fighting ISIS

Erdogan added: "The terrorist organizations PKK/PYD/YPG use the support they receive under the guise of "fighting ISIS" to attack Turkey and Syria. It is we who are truly fighting ISIS. We are the only NATO ally engaged in close combat with ISIS. We are striving to create an environment of peace in Syria. The solution to all these conflicts is a new social unity based on territorial integrity in Syria. Our main desire is for Syria to be a prosperous country, completely free from terrorism and under the rule of Syrians, not a piece of land where regional and global powers clash."

PKK and YPG are alongside ISIS, not Kurdish protesters!

Erdogan, referring to the existence of armed Kurdish organizations in Iraq and Syria, said: "In Iraq and Syria, the terrorists are alongside ISIS, not Kurdish fighters! They do not represent any ethnic or religious group. Both terrorist organizations directly represent terrorism and its heinous goals. We have no problem with the Kurdish population in Syria and Iraq. We have a problem with terrorists and we are very close to solving this problem by neutralizing terrorists."

The formation of a terrorist state in the region is a pipe dream

The President of Turkey said: "Those who think they can establish a terrorist state in our region are engaged in a pipe dream, a pipe dream that will never be realized. When the time comes, our Syrian guests will leave behind the war and voluntarily return to their own country. We will increase our efforts to this end."

Erdogan concluded his remarks by saying: "Unfortunately, some of our NATO allies are not only not helping us, but we are also witnessing approaches and actions from them that are making Turkey's job more difficult. We will continue to control the situation inside the country and beyond its borders, and we will pursue our solution strategy by intervening when necessary and to the extent necessary."