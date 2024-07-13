PUK member perdicts no party will monopolize power in Kurdistan Region in Future

Surchi, in an interview with the Al-Maalluma news agency, added that the PUK has never closed and will never close the door to dialogue and understanding with the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) and other parties, especially in the run-up to the Kurdistan Parliament elections.

He further emphasized that "the monopoly of power and the dominance of parties over the Kurdistan Region will never exist in the future."

He accused the KDP of inappropriately obstructing the process of holding the Kurdistan Parliament elections in the past.