US army sends reinforcements to Hasaka base in Syria

Local sources told the Agency that a convoy of American vehicles entered Hasaka on Sunday evening, from the Al-Walid border crossing between Iraq and Syria.

The convoy, consisting of approximately 40 vehicles, included Bradley armoured vehicles carrying American soldiers, ammunition, prefabricated housing and weapons from the American Avenger air defence system.

On 25 June, the US Army sent military reinforcements consisting of 40 vehicles to the military base in the village of Qasrak in Hasaka, which is occupied by Kurdish militia groups.

US forces are deployed in the provinces of Hasaka, Raqqa and Deir Ez-Zor, in areas where the country’s oil fields are located.