Turkmen Front and Kurdistan Democratic Party reach agreement over Kirkuk: party head

He stated the two sides are now waiting for the stance of the Arab minority.

As reported by BMC, Arshad Salehi said: "We and the Kurdistan Democratic Party have four seats in the Kirkuk Provincial Council. We both have the same stance and are waiting for the position of the Arab minority."

He added, "We have agreed to exchange positions and posts in a triangular manner, so that the first year belongs to the Kurds, the second year to the Turkmens, and the final year to our Arab brothers."