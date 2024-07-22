Many issues have ended up in occupation of areas in northern Iraq by Turkey, and the federal government must address them: movement official

In an interview with the Iraqi television network "Al-Ahad", Al-Jamali stated that Iraqi security forces lack the appropriate weapons to confront Turkish or other occupiers. He said: "Iraq is plagued by numerous occupations, sometimes by Americans and sometimes by Turkey. The Americans control Iraqi airspace, and the Iraqi army, which possesses F-16 fighter jets, unfortunately cannot use them to counter Turkish aggression without Washington's permission."
He emphasized: "The reasons behind the Turkish forces' invasion of northern Iraq will be examined in upcoming sessions of the House of Representatives, as military bases in Iraq have been repeatedly bombed, and investigative committees have not yet reached any real conclusions."
Ali Turki Al-Jamali, a representative of the Al-Sadr Movement in the Iraqi Parliament, said: "Many issues have ended up in the occupation of areas in northern Iraq by Turkey, and the federal government must address them."
In an interview with the Iraqi television network "Al-Ahad", Al-Jamali stated that Iraqi security forces lack the appropriate weapons to confront Turkish or other occupiers. He said: "Iraq is plagued by numerous occupations, sometimes by Americans and sometimes by Turkey. The Americans control Iraqi airspace, and the Iraqi army, which possesses F-16 fighter jets, unfortunately cannot use them to counter Turkish aggression without Washington's permission."
Your Comment