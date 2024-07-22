Kurdish parties in Kirkuk reach deal over governorship

The decision was announced on Sunday, highlighting the need for an expedited session of the provincial council to continue forming the local government.

Mohammed Kamal, head of the Kirkuk branch of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), stated that the meeting of Kurdish party representatives aimed to find common ground for establishing the new local government.

“The participants called for a swift session of the provincial council to elect a new council president and governor. Kurdish parties agreed that the governorship should be held by a Kurd, given the community holds seven seats in the council," Kamal said.

The city of Kirkuk has been grappling with a political stalemate regarding the formation of its local government since the provincial council elections in January 2024.

The council has been unable to convene a session to elect the governor, council president, and their deputies due to disagreements among political blocs.

The delay has sparked tensions, with the Arab bloc in the Kirkuk Provincial Council blaming the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) for obstructing the process by refusing to relinquish the governorship.

This agreement marks a significant step towards resolving the political crisis in Kirkuk.

The next step will be for the provincial council to convene a session to elect the governor and council president, with the Kurdish community now having secured the governorship position.