US conducts new military preparations in Kurdish-controlled Areas of Syria

Additionally, dozens of new military shipments have been unloaded at US bases in the region.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported on new US military preparations in Kurdish-controlled areas of Syria, including the strengthening of US military positions in over 20 bases in the region.

According to the observatory, US and Kurdish forces in Syria have conducted seven joint military exercises in the past month.

During this time, dozens of military shipments containing light and heavy military equipment and logistics have been transported to US bases in these areas by air and land.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights described the new US military preparations in Kurdish-controlled areas of Syria as unprecedented, but stated that the reason for this heightened military readiness and strengthening of US positions in northeastern Syria remains unclear.