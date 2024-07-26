Iraqi PM Sudani to hold meeting to finalize Kirkuk local government formation

According to Shafaq News Agency the source said "the discussion aims to address the formation of the local government in Kirkuk, including the selection of the governor and the head of the Provincial Council, and appointing the key positions."

The entire Arab Sunni group is expected to attend the meeting. "There are no current agreements with other political blocs, and talks about potential alliances with other parties will only proceed after a consensus is achieved among the Arab-Sunni group."

While local governments in other governorates have moved forward, Kirkuk and Diyala remain in political limbo, hindered by ongoing disputes among political factions.

Since the final results of the provincial council elections were announced in January, the two Councils have yet to agree to elect its president or the governor.