Turkey is seeking to restoring its economic relations with Damascus: PYD official

According to Rojava Network, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Turkey President, recently addressed the media, announcing his readiness to meet with the Damascus government and Bashar al-Assad.

Bekir Hac Eisa, Joint President of PYD's Political Relations in the Euphrates Canton, regarding the Turkish government's objectives in meeting with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, stated that Turkey aims to resolve its economic crisis through this action and restore relations with Damascus.

In another part of his statement, Bekir Hac Eisa emphasized that as the PYD, they do not oppose relations between the two countries, but for a solution to the Syrian crisis, it is essential for the Damascus government and the Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria to meet.

It is noteworthy that Mazloum Kobani, Commander-in-Chief of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), previously stated regarding negotiations between Damascus and Ankara that the SDF supports dialogue with all Syrians, regional and international forces interested in the Syrian file.