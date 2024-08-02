Iraqi PM to meet two blocs in Kirkuk governance talks: official

Taha told Shafaq News that "the meeting between members of PUK and the Babylonian blocs is part of the series of meetings the Prime Minister is conducting," adding, "We value his (Al-Sudani) important role in holding these meetings, which are crucial for completing the formation of the Kirkuk government and the distribution of power within the Governorate."

"The discussion will focus on forming the Kirkuk administration and completing negotiations to reach a consensus that satisfies all winning blocs in the provincial council."

Notably, Kirkuk remains the only Governorate where the administration has not been formed, and positions have not been finalized since the elections."

Earlier on Friday, Kirkuk Provincial Council member Ahmad Ramzi announced progress in forming the government within the set timeframe, especially following the resolution of the Diyala crisis and the appointment of its council head and governor.

Ramzi said: "Kirkuk will see a breakthrough and alignment of viewpoints among political blocs, with attention turning to Kirkuk in the coming hours and days. This follows the consensus achieved in Diyala and the election of its governor and council president."

The Kirkuk Provincial Council held its first session on July 11, chaired by Rakan Saeed al-Jubouri, who was relieved of his governorship for reaching retirement age but returned to council membership as its oldest member. Despite the participation of 16 members, including five from the PUK, two from the KDP, six from the Arab bloc representing sovereignty, leadership, and Arab alliance parties, two from the Turkmen Front, and one Christian representative, the session did not resolve the positions of council president and governor, leaving them pending political agreements.