SOHR: Large-scale military equipment, logistics, and air defense systems transfered to US bases in Hasaka

In a report published on its official website, SOHR stated that the United States has transported a large quantity of military weapons, logistics, and air defense equipment to its bases in the Hasaka canton of Syrian Kurdistan.

The report detailed that in recent days, a US-led international coalition aircraft against ISIS carrying weapons, ammunition, and air defense systems landed at the US's Al-Khabur military base in Rmelan, northern Hasaka province.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights confirmed that military helicopters were flying over the area during the cargo plane's landing.

The delivery of air defense systems to military bases in Syrian Kurdistan appears to be taking place amidst heightened tensions and developments in the region, particularly following the death of Hamas's political leader, Ismail Haniyeh, in Tehran which is has increased possibility of tensions in the Middle East.