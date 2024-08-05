Anti-ISIS coalition forces deployed to K-1 base in Kirkuk

These forces, consisting of 60 officers, soldiers, and military advisors, along with 30 vehicles and advanced military equipment, entered the base under the protection of an Iraqi counterterrorism unit.

According to Kurdistan24, a senior military source in Kirkuk stated, "Last night (August 3), the coalition forces against ISIS were deployed at the K-1 military base in Kirkuk."

The source added that the coalition forces are participating in operations against ISIS in the region and will be involved in a joint operations room to be formed between the Iraqi government forces and the Kurdistan Regional Government.

Another duty of these forces is to protect the British Oil Company BP, which has recently partnered with the Iraqi government to develop oil fields (Havana, Bay Hassan, Baba Gorgor, and Zamboor).

The K-1 military base is located 10 miles from the center of Kirkuk. This is the first time an international coalition force has been stationed there since the events of October 16, 2017.