US Secretary of State Blinken discusses regional and international situation with Iraqi PM Sudani

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' al-Sudani received a phone call from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, discussing the latest developments in the regional and international situation and Iraq's role in promoting global peace and stability.

According to a Telegram channel report from the Iraqi Prime Minister's office, al-Sudani stressed the importance of preventing the escalation of conflicts in the region, stating that "stopping the aggression against Gaza, preventing its spread to Lebanon, and deterring and restraining Netanyahu and his government are crucial in preventing the escalation of tensions." 

US Secretary of State Blinken expressed the US government's desire for Iraq to play a role in controlling the situation in the region. 

