US emphasizes on the implementation of Shingal Agreement

In a statement released marking the anniversary, the US State Department emphasized the importance of continuing the fight against ISIS and achieving its permanent defeat.

The spokesperson for the US State Department noted that ISIS had slaughtered thousands of Yazidis and enslaved thousands of women and girls, and stated that the fate of over 2,600 Yazidi women and girls taken captive by ISIS in 2014 remains unknown.

Matthew Miller emphasized that the US wants to see the implementation of the Yazidi Survivors Act and the full implementation of the 2020 agreement between the Kurdistan Regional Government and the Iraqi central government for the reconstruction of Shingal and the establishment of government institutions in the region.

The US State Department stressed that the implementation of the Shingal Agreement must be done in consultation with all those who consider Shingal their homeland.