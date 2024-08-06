Casualties reported as US air base in Iraq attacked twice

The first attack occurred late Monday, with initial reports confirming casualties. Reuters reported two Katyusha rockets were fired at the base, injuring at least five American soldiers.

The Pentagon spokesperson confirmed several US personnel were injured, but the full extent of injuries and the exact number of affected personnel are still unclear, Reuters reported.

Some media outlets, including those affiliated with the Israeli government, reported the death of two American soldiers in the attack, but this claim has not been independently verified.

Hours later, on Tuesday morning, the base was attacked again.

The attack reportedly occurred as a military plane was preparing to transport wounded soldiers. No details about casualties or damage from this second attack were released.

While no group has claimed responsibility for the attacks, tensions in the region are high. Anti-American sentiment is rising due to Washington's policies, including its support for the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

Following the attacks, President Biden was briefed on the situation and met with his national security team to discuss measures to defend US forces and respond to the attacks.

"We discussed the measures we would take to defend our forces and to respond to any attack against our forces, in a manner and place of our own choosing," Biden said on X, posting a photo of the meeting.

The attacks highlight the ongoing security challenges in Iraq and the broader Middle East, where US forces remain deployed despite calls for their withdrawal.