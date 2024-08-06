Turkish forces accused of illegal deforestation in Iraqi Kurdistan

The Turkish military is reportedly using heavy machinery to cut down trees in the Duhok province and transport the wood across the border into Turkey.Footage provided by RojNews shows trucks loaded with timber.

The deforestation activities come amid ongoing Turkish military operations in the region, including arial and artillery bombardments causing damage to civilian areas and critical infrastructure and displacement of local populations.

The deforestation has been described as systematic, leading to irreparable damage to forest ecosystems crucial for the local environment.

This destruction negatively impacts local livelihoods and exacerbates desertification in the wider region and climate change.

Turkey has also established checkpoints and conducted ID checks as part of its latest cross-border incursion, which critics warn is part of an attempt to consolidate and perpetuate its military presence in Iraqi Kurdistan.

This effort is reportedly facilitated by the KRI’s ruling Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), while Baghdad is accused of turning a blind eye.

With locals forced to evacuate due to bombardments, affected infrastructure, livelihoods, and abuse from Turkish soldiers at checkpoints, many fear Turkey is paving the way for a permanent occupation.