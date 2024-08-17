KDP: we have exerted great efforts and demonstrated maximum flexibility for unity

According to XELK, the KDP Political Bureau issued a message on the anniversary of the party’s founding, saying, “The KDP has always strived for peace and security for the people of Kurdistan. We have maintained good and balanced relations with neighboring countries, safeguarding the interests of all parties, and ensuring Kurdistan remains a pillar of stability in the region, as we expect reciprocity in terms of no threats against Kurdistan from our neighbors.”

The KDP message continued: “Today, on August 16th, our people have traversed a long and arduous journey, surmounted numerous obstacles, thwarted many conspiracies, and are looking forward to a brighter future. The KDP, facing countless attacks and plots, has stood as a beacon of Kurdish identity and resilience. Its courageous political stances, resistance, and defense of the Kurdish people’s land and rights have further enhanced its stature and credibility at all levels. Its programs and efforts are a source of hope for the people. Strengthening internal ranks has equipped the party for these arduous struggles.”