US media demand the country's withdrawal from Kurdish-controlled Syria

Around 2,000 US troops were deployed in Kurdish-controlled areas of Syria in 2015 as part of a US-led coalition against ISIS. Former President Donald Trump, currently a Republican candidate for the 2024 presidential election, withdrew more than half of the US forces from the Kurdish-controlled region in 2019, a move that faced criticism from some American circles.

Recent escalating rocket and drone attacks against US forces in Kurdish-controlled areas have brought the topic of a potential US withdrawal back into the spotlight.

Associated Press highlights the danger of the continued US presence in Syria. The agency notes that beyond the officially announced 900 American soldiers in Syria, there are additional special forces and contractors, making the true number of Americans in Syria higher than reported. AP connects the recent increase in attacks on US forces to the inherent risks associated with their prolonged stay in Syria.

The article emphasizes the lack of complete protection for US forces, citing the recent malfunction of a key radar system protecting a major US base in Kurdish-controlled territory. AP cites several key US missions in Syria:

-Cooperation with Kurdish forces against ISIS

-Training and equipping Kurdish forces

-Guarding camps housing ISIS fighters and their families

The Conversation, a political outlet, also reports on the rising tension against US forces in the Kurdish-controlled region.

The media alleges that the US has sent additional troops and equipment to the area for greater protection. The Conversation acknowledges the ongoing debate about withdrawing US troops, highlighting the numerous risks involved. The article underscores the strong opposition to the continued presence of US troops in the region, noting that Congress has already seen two failed attempts to force the US to withdraw.

The magazine predicts that if Trump wins the 2024 election, his opponents will again push for the withdrawal of roughly 1,000 US troops from the Kurdish-controlled region.

The Conversation stresses that the US withdrawal from Syria has not adequately considered the consequences for the Kurds. It suggests that Turkey might act against the Kurds if US forces leave, potentially also straining relations between the Kurds and Damascus.

Therefore, the article advises the Kurds to negotiate with Ankara and Damascus before the US withdrawal. The article concludes by stating that the US presence in Syria is not permanent and may be short-lived.