UN report on corruption in Kurdistan Region of Iraq

Based on a review of 100 corruption cases in the KRI, the UNDP reportexamined the proceedings of 100 cases between 2022 and 2023, as well as 50 court rulings from 2016 to 2022.

The UN report alleges that none of the high-ranking officials in the KRI government were charged in these cases, with most of the accused being low-level employees in various government ministries.

The UNDP report also highlighted that the Ministry of Finance in the KRI had the highest number of corruption cases, while the Ministry of Natural Resources had the lowest.

The UN claims that the report indicates significant progress in handling corruption cases in the KRI. However, it warns that individuals or parties who were responsible for investigating corruption cases have been accused themselves.

The report points out obstacles and challenges in the KRI's judicial system, particularly in handling corruption cases, and calls for serious reforms in the region's judiciary.

The UN claims the report is based on monitoring major corruption cases in the three provinces of Erbil, Duhok, and Sulaymaniyah in the KRI. However, some organizations, such as the Kurdistan Watch Institute, claim the report doesn't fully reflect major corruption cases in the KRI, alleging that high-ranking government officials were involved in significant economic offenses not mentioned in the report.